County Executive Armond Budish announced on May 15 that Cuyahoga County and the Mandel Supporting Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland are each donating $150,000 to create virtual job fairs for companies and residents in Cuyahoga County.
The virtual job fairs will be a weekly event in June hosted by partner OhioMeansJobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County where hiring companies can "describe their hiring needs, products, services, career pathways, workplace culture and how to apply," Budish said during a Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing.
OhioMeansJobs will also reach out to job seekers to assist them with their resume and interview.
“One of the highest forms of philanthropy in our tradition is to help someone find work to support themselves,” Steve Hoffman, president of the Mandel Supporting Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said in a news release. “That’s what we hope this project will do for many of our neighbors in our county.”
But because 25% of Cuyahoga County residents do not have access to the internet, the county is partnering with PCs for People to provide 1,000 people looking for jobs with computers, hotspots and three months of internet access.
"We want to make sure everyone in Cuyahoga County — everyone — has a chance at getting a good job," Budish said. "That's been an important goal of mine throughout my tenure as county executive."
The county will also provide access to an online job skills training program through the county's SkillUp initiative to 1,000 people searching for jobs.
"While June is the kick-off for the fair, it'll not be the last one," Budish said. "We're committed to continue to use technology to make sure that we can keep our economy humming while also maintaining proper social distancing for everyone's safety."
Hiring companies wanting to take part in June's virtual job fair week should call OhioMeansJobs at 216-777-8202 to sign-up.