County Executive Armond Budish announced April 24 that Cuyahoga County and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation will each donate $100,000 to the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center to create a new service delivery and combat domestic violence amidst COVID-19.
Budish made the announcement during a Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing.
The donated $200,000 will allow DVCAC to add remote service delivery; technology to allow for remote advocacy, therapy and case management opportunities; and quicken a removal from shelters to safer alternatives with housing and financial security.
"This funding will help to reduce individuals at the shelter and expedite moving people into safe, permanent housing," Budish said. "More than anything else, these funds will allow DVCAC to help their clients rediscover their voice and their autonomy and be able to live freely without the constant consequence of violence."