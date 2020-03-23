Cuyahoga County, local hospitals and some Northeast Ohio cities are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment to protect against spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve gotten requests from cities, from our own departments, for thousands and thousands more masks and gloves and other PPE, and it’s not there,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish at a March 23 press briefing. “So I am concerned about it. I want to keep our people safe that are doing the work for this community.”
Budish said the county has tried in vain to secure more masks, goggles, gowns and gloves.
“We’ve contacted vendors all over the country. We thought we had one on Friday – it turned out it didn’t work,” he said. “I’ve authorized as much money as necessary to get those PPE for us, and we will distribute if we get it as needed both to our own folks, to the hospitals, to the cities that are asking for it. But right now, we can’t get it.”
He said he spoke with the CEOs of the county’s hospitals on March 22 and they discussed several options, including sterilization of used equipment.
“So we’re looking at if we can take existing masks and sterilize them, not destroy the masks’ effectiveness and reuse them,” he said. “That’s something that some entrepreneurs and innovators are saying is possible. We’re looking at that. I don’t know whether it’ll work or not.”
Budish said he is concerned not just about first responders, but also about those who work at the county jail and continue to work closely with inmates, and for child protective services workers who go into homes for cases.
“Unfortunately, they’re looked at as being lower down the chain than the nurses, the doctors,” he said.
Dr. Heidi Gullett, medical director at Cuyahoga County Board of Health, appealed to nonprofit organizations that may have such equipment to donate it to the county for distribution.
“We have had multiple nonprofits actually call in and say ‘we have supplies from all sorts of things,’ – from wipes, to nasal pharyngeal swabs, to personal protective equipment … we will ensure that it’s equitably distributed.”
She asked that people call Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 line at 855-711-3035 if they have donations.
Budish also said he was working on loosening restrictions to help businesses and workers affected by Ohio’s stay in place order.