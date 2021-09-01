Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Jana Rush, who is the board of health director of epidemiology, surveillance and informatics, all emphasized the serious situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Cuyahoga County and board of health media briefing Sept. 1.
“I know this sounds like a broken record, but COVID is getting worse,” Budish said.
Since late July, the number of COVID-19 cases reported to their office and to health departments across the state have continued to rise significantly. Per CDC, Cuyahoga County is seeing “high” transmission of COVID-19, the highest designation, with about 189 cases per 100,000 population. All but one of Ohio’s 88 counties is like this.
But Allan warned because of data lags, the current number is actually “much higher,” in excess of 250 cases per 100,000 people.
“If you’re unmasked and unvaccinated while indoors and around others, your risk for contracting COVID is very high, and will remain so throughout the fall and into the winter,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that starting Sept. 20 it will recommend booster doses for certain populations that received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and that it would recommend a booster dose starting eight months after finished the two-dose series.
Rush said, within the past 30 days, children from zero to 19 years of age, and adults 20 to 29, are representing the largest proportion of new COVID-19 cases.