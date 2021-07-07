The Cuyahoga County Board of Health discussed a number of regulations regarding summertime safety in a virtual press briefing July 7.
The county's COVID-19 cases continue to drop; the positivity rate of those tested is now less than 1%. Summer camps and recreational activities have returned following last year's summer of cancellations caused by the pandemic.
CCBH Director of Environmental Health Rick Novickis outlined summer camp regulations updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Novickis emphasized that while COVID-19 might feel like a thing of the past with state mandated protocols halted, the virus is still very present.
"Now that these orders are no longer in place, it's important to remember that we're still not completely out of the woods," Novickis said. "We continue to receive notification of COVID cases on a daily basis and work closely with facilities that may be experiencing small clusters of more than one case."
Camp guidelines
The county guidelines include that children attending summer camps or taking part in group activities should mask up if they're unvaccinated. Vaccinated children are not required to wear a mask, especially if they're outdoors.
Also, campers should be assigned into smaller groups or cohorts. These divided participants should remain together throughout the entire camp session.
"This would help minimize the number of those potentially exposed if somebody turned up COVID positive, especially if they weren't exhibiting any symptoms and didn't even know they were COVID positive – which is very likely in children since kids are more likely to be asymptomatic and can spread the virus unknowingly to others," Novickis said.
Summer camp organizers should continue to encourage those 12 and older to get vaccinated and remind parents to keep children exhibiting symptoms at home, according to the guidelines. High touch surfaces and shared objects should be routinely cleaned. Frequent hand washing and proper cough and sneeze etiquette should be followed.
In case of an outbreak, camp administrators need to isolate those with symptoms, assist with contact tracing, recommend the proper people get tested as soon as possible and quarantine anyone who may be unvaccinated who could have come into contact with the virus.
Reacting quickly and properly to cases is the first-line defense to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Novickis said.
"Ultimately, layering many of these prevention strategies helps reduce the spread of COVID and will definitely help protect those who aren't vaccinated because in many cases, they're too young to be vaccinated, along with their families," Novickis said.
Swimming guidelines
CCBH Program Manager Tom Fink provided several safety guidelines for those looking to enjoy Cuyahoga County's pools, lakes and beaches:
• Never swim alone
• Learn how to swim
• If swimming in a pool, check the water quality by making sure you can see the bottom. If the water is cloudy or you can't see the bottom, do not swim.
• Don't swim in a lake or pool if sick
• If swimming in a lake, swim only in designated areas
• Be aware of current weather conditions
• Don't swim in a lake 24 to 48 hours after a major rainfall due to increased bacteria count
CCBH's inspections of about 600 pools and beaches can be found on CCBH.net.
New projects
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced three new projects the county is undertaking.
First, residents can submit ideas for ways the county should spend the $240 million received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Think about how we might use some of this money to create a transformative initiative that could have benefits to the county long after the pandemic is over," Budish said. "I want you to be creative. ... We cannot create lasting change and enhance people's quality of life if we don't hear the voices of our residents."
Those interested in submitting ideas can visit cuyahogacounty.us/covidfunding.
Also, the county's new department of equity and inclusion has compiled and posted a forecast of purchasing and contracting opportunities for all departments under the executive. Posted on the county's website July 1, the forecast provides a description of goods and services being procured, anticipated solicitation period, procurement methods and how long these goods or services are needed for the upcoming 24-month period.
"This enhances competition by helping vendors learn about potential contracting opportunities earlier in the process," Budish said. "It also provides advance notice to enhanced participation from small, minority and/or women-owned business enterprises."
Visit cuyahogacouny.us/forecast to view the forecast.
Lastly, in the county's continued fight against the digital divide, it released the Digital Inclusion RFP, asking businesses to find solutions to expand affordable, high-speed broadband services to those without internet access. Projects will be launched based on three separate tiers coordinating with the census tract. Projects can include new products and pricing, or new service options with discounted rates, as well as investments in infrastructure that allow for lower pricing.
The RFP will be open until Sept. 6. Those interested can submit ideas both nationally and locally. The link can be found on the county's website.
"Providing equal and affordable access to broadband is essential to promoting equal opportunity in business, education, employment, health care and all other aspects of day-to-day life," Budish said.