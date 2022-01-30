Cuyahoga County Public Library kicks off its 100th anniversary in 2022 with a fresh start for cardholders.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the library board approved a new “fine free” policy that eliminates daily overdue fines. It also approved a one-time waiver of all current cardholder fines and fees.
Removing overdue fines ensures that residents are no longer charged a penalty for missing a due date.
“Library fines disproportionately affect our most vulnerable customers,” Tracy Strobel, library executive director, said in a news release. “Going fine free will help remove financial barriers that prevent some customers from accessing the library’s important information resources.”
Board president Dean DePiero said in the release, “We are proud to join large public library systems locally and across the United States in adopting a fine free policy. This board action is one more step in the direction of improving service and access for Cuyahoga County residents.”
Library borrowers will continue to be responsible for lost items and charged a replacement fee if material is not returned.
Details about the fine free policy can be found on a new FAQ page: cuyahogalibrary.org/fine-free.