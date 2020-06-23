Cuyahoga County Public Library buildings will reopen to the public beginning July 6, and curbside pickup will expand to all branches by June 29.
“We are looking forward to entering this next phase of the Library’s reopening plan,” said Executive Director Tracy Strobel in a news release. “We know that many in our community rely on the Library for access to computers, high-speed broadband and information resources. It is critical that we make those resources available.”
When library buildings reopen, capacity will be limited to 25%. Meeting rooms and audio recording studios will also remain closed, but the library’s three innovation centers, printer/copy/fax machines, and public computers will be available for use.
Staff will be required to wear masks and patrons are strongly encouraged to also wear masks in the buildings. While masks will not be required to enter library buildings, anyone needing help using public computer stations or any assistance that cannot be done with 6 feet of physical distancing will be required to wear a mask.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The first hour of each day will be reserved for vulnerable and high-risk populations.