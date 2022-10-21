Cuyahoga County Public Library system turns 100

Anyone heading to one of the 27 branches of the Cuyahoga County Public Library may see exciting changes and events happening as the library system celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Established in 1922 through a referendum on the ballot after the Ohio Legislature passed a law the previous year allowing libraries to create a county district library, CCPL was the first such county library in the state and has seen much change over its history.
“We started primarily as outreach services, so we were established in schools and we had mobile book truck services throughout the county,” Tracy Strobel, CEO of CCPL, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 14. “The Chagrin (Falls) branch was our first established branch for several decades. We served primarily by the book truck, visiting locations like schools, hospitals, neighborhoods.”
Over time, those bookmobiles transitioned into new library branches, growing to the 27 branches that serve 47 communities today. The services offered by the library system have also grown and adapted over time to meet the needs of the community.
Today, the library system has an extensive digital collection and online services that “in many ways has replaced the need for the book truck and mobile services,” Strobel said, which were created to reach those communities without public libraries.
While now CCPL circulates more digital materials than physical materials from any one branch – with its offerings of ebooks and audio books – Strobel said print material is still popular. Furthermore, if a customer is looking for something not available through a CCPL branch, the library system has established partnerships with universities and public libraries across the state through SearchOhio and OhioLINK to get that material.
“I think that over the years we have transitioned to being a popular library in terms of our collection of books and other materials, and we have established great connections for materials beyond what’s typically popular,” Strobel said.
Strobel, a resident of Richfield, became CEO in 2019 and led the library system through the COVID-19 pandemic, when branches had to briefly close and pivot to online or curbside and drive-thru services. CCPL started an online Chat with a Librarian service, received many calls through its telephone services, and opened its parking lots for access to free high-speed Wi-Fi.
“We reopened as quickly as we possibly could because we knew that so many people, especially those without internet access, needed to come into the library to take advantage of our resources and services,” she said.
Providing community resources even during the height of a pandemic, the library system was able to pass a $1 million operation issue on the 2020 ballot to secure its financial future and continue to serve its communities.
“I love that we can be flexible and responsive to each different individuals’ needs at the library – whether it’s needing a place to apply for social service benefits, a place to meet one’s favorite author or learn about a new genre or book series,” Strobel said.
Programs at the library branches range from student success with homework centers, to kindergarten readiness and free after-school meals, to adult education with citizenship classes, and job and career services. They also have various meeting spaces.
Strobel replaced Sari Feldman, who retired as executive director in August 2019 after 16 years with the library system.
Feldman successfully led two ballot issues in 2004 and 2008, and dealt with significant budget cuts without reducing library operation hours or service. She oversaw a budget of approximately $65 million, the CJN previously reported.
Starting in 2010, Feldman initiated a $110 million capital improvement program leading to 10 renovations and 10 new buildings. She built the county library’s endowment to $4 million, foresaw the need for a long-range financial plan prior to the economic downturn, and added and enhanced library services, the CJN previously reported.
“It was such an exciting time because the library system was evolving to deliver new technologies to the community and services that the community clearly needed in terms of computer training, and job and career services, and also high-quality children’s learning environments,” Feldman told the CJN Sept. 28. “But also during my tenure, the board and the staff recommitted to the role of libraries in delivering books and reading experiences. We don’t always see that important balance in a public library system.”
The former executive director shared in the excitement of the anniversary and how the library has evolved throughout its history to meet the needs of the community.
“The 100th anniversary is incredibly exciting because it speaks to the commitment of the community to sustaining a top-rated, high-quality public library,” Feldman said. “I believe that the Cuyahoga County Public Library has always been about its relationship with the community.”
A former Shaker Heights resident who now lives in New York City where her children and new grandchild live, Feldman said she continues to admire the library system from afar and continues to support the Writers Center Stage series at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland.
“The leadership and the staff of the library have just been incredible through COVID and this post-COVID time to meet the needs of the community,” Feldman said, adding that it was one of the first in the country to reopen safely and with sensitivity. “It’s just been an unprecedented period in community services and in our lives.”
Patty Shlonsky, a board member serving her second seven-year term at CCPL, praised the current and past staff and executive directors as “brilliant strategists,” mentioning the project started by Feldman and continued by Strobel to renovate and rebuild branches.
“I always have felt like this library system anticipates needs right before the need actually happens,” Shlonsky, a resident of Shaker Heights and member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, told the CJN Sept. 15. “It’s always ahead of the curve.”
Many improvement projects are continuing as the 100th anniversary is underway, and each branch is receiving a 100-year gift of something new for the branch, whether that be building improvements or new resources, Strobel and Shlonsky said.
Shlonsky said some of these gifts include a new bicycle loaning service at the Mayfield branch located near the Cleveland Metroparks’ North Chagrin Reservation, or new outdoor spaces added to the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch in South Euclid, which is the branch she mainly uses.
While each branch is also hosting its own events in celebration, CCPL is planning a big author event for early next year and recently launched its 19th season of the Writers Center Stage series.
CCPL kicked off its 100th anniversary by eliminating daily overdue fines and initiating a one-time waiver of all current card holder fines and fees. Its summer reading theme was “100 Years of Reading.”
As the library has done throughout its history, it will continue to evolve and expand its services to meet the needs of the community, Shlonsky said.
“I view the library as indispensable to the health and welfare of our communities that we serve,” she said. “It provides so many services, in addition to books and a safe public space for people to go. I feel like because the library provides so many services, that it operates as a root-cause solution to a lot of our problems.”
Looking to the future, CCPL recently held the grand opening of the new Bay Village branch at 27400 Wolf Road on April 30, replacing the existing branch at 502 Cahoon Road. Now, the library system is working on a new branch in Brooklyn. The library system also released a new strategic plan for its 100th year and is developing a facilities master plan set to be completed by the end of the year to give a roadmap for future new buildings and capital investment projects, Strobel said.
“One hundred years is a long time,” Shlonsky said. “I think it just goes to show how much the libraries are just a fabric of each of those communities. It’s something that is a part of everybody’s daily lives – and an important part of it. I’m hopeful that we’ll go on for another 100 years, even though I won’t be there to see that.”