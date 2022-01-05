As the omicron variant eclipses delta as the prominent COVID-19 strand infecting Cuyahoga County residents, the county is seeing a 400% increase of average reported COVID-19 cases compared to this time last year.
The daily COVID-19 case average in the county sits at 2,000 cases, said Cuyahoga County Board of Health Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush during a Jan. 5 press briefing. This time last year, the county was reporting 425 daily cases.
Cuyahoga County is currently ranked the highest county in the state for reported COVID-19 cases per capita with 3,023 cases per capita, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported during a Jan. 5 press briefing.
Hospitals in the county continue to be inundated with patients in additional to other season illnesses and non-covid related care. The critical care adult beds utilization of hospitals in the county have been climbing, Rush said, with 82% of beds currently being used. Nearly 80% of all adult medical beds are in use throughout the county.
“We’re paying attention to that because nearly 2,000 covid patients are currently hospitalized in Cuyahoga County and that is climbing,” she said, adding the county’s seven-day average is currently at 180 admissions daily.
The county is averaging about 30 deaths per week, Rush said. In comparison, in 2020 there was a total of 1,069 deaths compared to 925 at the end of 2021.
“That gives you an indication that the deaths are slightly lower,” Rush said.
The CCHB urged the community to continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures and receive the vaccine and its boosters.
Cuyahoga County is reporting more than 30% positivity rate. Rush said it could be upward to 50% or more because there is a two-week lag in the county.
“We’ve eclipsed from where we were in 2021,” Rush said.
Almost 60% of the county’s population has completed the vaccination and about 25% of the population has received the booster.
CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan said 95% of COVID-19 cases are now due to the omicron variant.
“If you’re unvaccinated, unmasked in indoor group settings, you’re asking to be exposed to omicron, which may be the second most transmissible infectious disease in the world,” he said.
Allan said public masking is only at 50% in the community. To help stop the spread, he asked businesses in the community to protect employees and patrons by requiring masking, adding that it’s best to use a surgical mask.
“I’d like to encourage businesses that have the ability to implement remote work to do so to reduce spread int eh work environment,” Allan said.
The CCBH is also encouraging all schools to require universal masking for all students and staff for this “unprecedented surge.”
To prevent a “twindemic” from COVID-19 and the flu, Allan encouraged residents to get vaccinated for both viruses.
“We do see flu circulating now and it’s just another risk factor we need to consider,” he said.
If experiencing symptoms, Allan said to get tested, adding tests are available at the W.O. Walker Center in Cleveland. Tests can be booked at that location by visiting ccbh.net.
If you’re not able to test right now, Allan said ot stay home and reduce exposure.
Cuyahoga County Armond Budish showed a Harvard Risk Calculator to help residents guide their decisions as to whether or not to go out somewhere.
“(The Harvard Risk Calculator) and others like this are helpful because they can help you think through the most important risk factors before you go out,” Budish said. “The goal is to keep you as safe as possible. So when you go out, wear a mask, social distance and please, please, please get vaccinated.”