Cuyahoga County property owners will have until Aug. 13 to pay their 2019 second-half real estate taxes. The move was recently approved by the State Tax Commissioner, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax bills are expected to be delivered 20 days prior to the deadline per state law.
“We are doing everything we can to provide relief to taxpayers affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus while maintaining the financial support needed by our cities, villages, townships, and school districts,” stated Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish in a news release. “This extension will allow county taxpayers to delay paying their property taxes without accruing penalties or interest.”
Taxpayers experiencing difficulties with making their payment should contact the county treasurer at 216-443-7420 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays or email treascomment@cuyahogacounty.us.