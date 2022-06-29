Cuyahoga County received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its 2022-23 Biennial Budget. The award is the highest recognition in governmental budgeting and has also been received by the county in 2016, 2018 and 2020, according to a news release.
In the release, County Executive Armond Budish recognized the county’s prudence throughout the budgeting process as reason for taxpayers to feel confident in their county government because their money is being spent “responsibly, effectively and efficiently.”
Budish thanked those who had a hand in preparing the budget: Michael Chambers, fiscal officer; Walter Parfeieweic, the director of the budget office; their staff and all the agency directors who propose their budgets. He also commended county council president Pernel Jones, finance committee chair Dale Miller, all council members and Joe Nanni and Trevor McAleer, who review and revise the budgets for council.
The county has received prior recognition for fiscal responsibility and success in sales tax revenue bonds with the high rating given by Moody’s and the “AAA” rating given by Standard and Poor’s.