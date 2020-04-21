The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 1,028 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in Cuyahoga County during an April 21 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
Of those 1,028 lab confirmed cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 29 and April 18, announced County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett.
"There's continued transmission," Gullett said.
Of those 56 deaths, individuals are 53 to 97 years old and passed between March 20 and April 19.
Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner, spoke about Gov. Mike DeWine's gradual return to normalcy intended to start May 1. He said the county will work with the state to follow through for the challenges that will arise when reopening the state and to solve clusters of illnesses.
"We have successfully really plateaued on our cases," said Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner.
He informed the community to expect to see a lot of guidance emerge in the coming weeks, such as about masks.
He also warned of asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Gullett told the community to continue to follow proper social distancing, working from home and wearing masks when out in public.