The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported four deaths from COVID-19 spanning from March 20 through March 28.
The victims were two males and two females ranging in age from 70 to 91, county medical director Dr. Heidi Gullett said at a March 30 press briefing.
In addition, the county has logged 312 complaints from people reporting non-essential businesses are operating in violation of Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, which ordered all non-essential businesses closed.
“We are in the process … of responding to those complaints,” said Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County health commissioner. Those who wish to report businesses in violation are urged to call 216-201-2000.
On March 27, Gullett released statistics showing 26% of Cuyahoga County’s lab-confirmed cases involve health-care workers.
“We know all of our health care workers and first responders are exposed on every shift at this point, given the high prevalence of infection in our community,” she said.
She also spoke about tracking clusters of cases.
“We have a very detailed wall that we’re actually using of multiple case clusters so that we can piece together the stories of how people’s lives have come together, and where we might need to target intervention for other people who could be at risk,” she said. “So in some cases, it’s social interaction that people had – a particular organization before the stay-at-home order.”
She said the county has found clusters among families, including “multiple families on the same street or in the same area.” Others were long-term care facilities or skilled nursing facilities. Others were in other kinds of businesses where employees became sick, and then other employees became sick.