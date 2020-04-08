The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 647 cases of Cuyahoga County residents not including Cleveland who tested positive for COVID-19 during an April 8 press conference in Parma.
Of those 647 cases, individuals ranged from 1 week to 101 years old and tested positive between Feb. 29 and April 4, said County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett.
Gullett also announced 20 deaths of individuals 55 to 93 years old between March 20 and April 7 due to the virus.
Gullett and Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner, said that Ohio is successfully doing its part to flatten the curve of reducing hospitalizations and deaths by following Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order and social distancing.
"Ohioans are staying put," Allan said. "...but we can't stay put on this."
By showing Google-accumulated data with Google Maps that compares how people traveled to locations between Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020, as baseline data to how people travel now as of March 29, Ohio and Cuyahoga County can be shown staying away from retail & recreation, transit stations, workplaces and groceries & pharmacies, but staying inside residences and flocking to parks.
"Every time you stay home, every time you work remotely, every time a business decides to close in support of their community, every time somebody washes their hands... you're saving a life," Allan said. "You're preventing someone from becoming ill; every one of those interactions, and you're part of it."
Gullett said that while everyone's efforts are making a difference, if they see the impact and think they've done enough, all Ohio's hard work could go down the drain.
"Please don't let up," Gullett said. "...If we do that too quickly, we will have a resurgence in our community."
Allan also informed media that Cuyahoga County recently had its first business, a consignment store, close due to a state order rule it was not essential.