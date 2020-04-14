The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 845 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and 25 deaths during an April 14 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
Of those 845 positive cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 29 and April 8, announced County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett.
Of those 25 deaths, individuals are 55 to 93 years old and passed between March 20 and April 12.
"That represents we have continued transmission in the community," Gullett said.
Gullett urged the community to make cloth masks to wear outside, continue to practice social distancing and stay at home.
"We have made tremendous progress... (but) it's too early to let up on public health measures we have in place."
Terry Allan, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner, also expressed support for Gov. Mike DeWine's requirement for long-term care facilities to notify residents and family members within 24 hours if a staff member or resident becomes infected with COVID-19 during the briefing.