The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 927 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and 41 deaths during an April 17 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced Cuyahoga County also has 336 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
The county also has 224 recovered cases.
"We are not done with this pandemic," Gullett said. "We have to continue to rally around those who are most affected."
Of those 927 positive cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 29 and April 13, Gullett said.
She then broke the positive case information down further into sex, race, ethnicity and age group using data from April 15.
Of 1,262 total cases consisting of lab-confirmed and probable case data, a majority involves a white, non-Hispanic/Latina female between 50 and 69 years old.
Of just the 922 lab-confirmed cases, a majority involves a white, non-Hispanic/Latina female between 60 and 69 years old.
Of just the 340 probable cases, a majority involves a white, non-Hispanic/Latina female between 1 and 19 years old or 50 and 59 years old.
Breaking down the 41 deaths, individuals are 46 to 93 years old and passed between March 20 and April 15. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 78. 22 of the deceased individuals are female and 19 are male.
A majority of the deceased individuals are white at 63%, followed by black at 20% and Asian at 2%. 15% of the COVID-19 victims' race info is unknown at this time. 71% are non-hispanic/latino and 29% are unknown.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stack up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code, highlighting, as she expected, an increase of cases. ZIP codes 44146, 44137, 44128, 44122, 44105, 44120, 44118, 44124, 44121, 44106, 44133, 44130 and 44134 have the highest cases between 25 and 52 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 62% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 35% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 63% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 29% utilization of available ventilators
Gullett stressed the importance of wearing masks, socially distancing and working from home for Gov. Mike DeWine's possible May 1 reopening of Ohio plan to work.
"We are committed to ensuring that we are in lockstep with our state leaders at the government level and in our state health department, and we continue to communicate regularly with them about what we're seeing here in Cuyahoga County on the front lines," Gullett said. "But we cannot let off. What we're seeing now is often what happened two to 14 days ago, and so we have to recognize that unless we stop transmission that's still happening, we're going to continue to need to address this in a very robust way. This is a long-term proposition for all of us."