The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 409 people between the ages of 11 months and 96 years in Cuyahoga County excluding Cleveland had tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 29 to March 27 during a press conference at its office in Parma April 1.
County medical director Dr. Heidi Gullett also reported eight deaths of individuals between 63 to 91 years of age between March 20 to 31.
"None of us is immune to this," Gullett said. "Everyone is at risk and everyone needs to be protected."
Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner, and Gullet informed media that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is working closely with local EMS and firefighters to guarantee they are kept updated on the most recent safety precautions.
Allan said that to protect those in emergency services, all 911 runs will be treated as though the person in need has COVID-19.
"Universal precautions is the best way to protect your workers," Allan said.
Gullett also answered a series of questions about cluster investigations, and while specific numbers regarding certain investigations cannot be released due to ongoing procedures, staff with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Ohio Department of Health and other related departments are doing their best to trace virus sources and contacting those who may have come in contact.
Overall, Allan and Gullett stressed to remind Cuyahoga County residents of Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.
"If you care about your fellow Clevelanders... suspend your business for the time being," Allan said.
Even small trips outside the home could be dangerous to at-risk members of the population, like older adults.
"We really have to consider every trip to the store as something to be careful with," Gullett said.