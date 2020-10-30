Cuyahoga County residents are instructed to hang up on Election Day scam calls claiming polling locations are closed.
Some Shaker Heights residents reportedly received robocalls saying polls in the city of Shaker Heights will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3, and that votes must be cast downtown. This is false.
Polls in Shaker Heights are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Those receiving Election Day robocall scams should call the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 216-443-8683.