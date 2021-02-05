Cuyahoga County has seen a continuous drop in new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations as more residents receive vaccinations.
In a virtual Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing Feb. 5, Jana Rush, CCBH director of epidemiology, surveillance and informatics, reported Cuyahoga County saw an average of 247 new cases per day this past week, compared to over 600 new cases reported every day during the county's peak in December. CCBH's statistics exclude Cleveland as it's out of the board of health's jurisdiction.
"The case trends continue to move in the right direction," Rush said. "We're past the holiday season where we had a lot of travel, in part which led to a lot of transmission happening throughout the county. As the vaccine coverage increases throughout our county, we're hopeful that the transmission rates will continue to decline."
The county has had a total of 62,588 cases and witnessed 2,200 new cases this past week.
The daily average number of COVID-19 deaths was seven throughout January, which is a decline of over 50% from December. Cuyahoga County has a total of 1,228 total deaths due to COVID-19 and had 39 new deaths this week.
While it's a difference of .1%, the rate of hospitalizations declined from 5.9% to 5.8% this week. The county has seen over 3,700 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and had 86 reported hospitalizations this past week.
Almost 57,000 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Rush also said as of Jan. 30, over 91,500 people, or 7.27% of the county's population, have started the vaccine.
Starting Feb. 8, Ohioans 65 and older will be able to start receiving the vaccine. CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan echoed Gov. Mike DeWine's remarks that upon commencing the last group of the 1A population, a part of DeWine's phased vaccination distribution plan, the state will hold off on starting the next population and focus on vaccinating members of the 1A and 1B groups for some time.
Allan also shared DeWine's announcement that the state will receive increased doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The state's 73,000 weekly given shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will double by the end of the month, and the 73,000 weekly given shipments of the Moderna vaccine will increase to 105,600 next week.
"This is very good news and a reminder of how fortunate we are in the United States to have wider access to vaccines now and in the coming months," Allan said.
However, Allan also said 90% of the county's vaccines are being administered to white people.
County Executive Armond Budish and Allan stressed that for removal of the racial inequity being seen in the vaccinations, the county and providers must formulate efforts.
Budish said he and CCBH Board President Dr. Sherrie Dixon Williams are asking the federal government to diversify vaccination locations so all members of the community have access. Budish and Williams are also asking for the federal government to use trusted members in minority communities, like religious leaders, to advocate for the vaccines and to use at least 30% of the vaccines for minority communities.
"This is the advocacy we need so people aren't left behind," Budish said.
Allan urged for vaccination providers to fill in data gaps for accurate reporting, and he said CCBH will be working with senior centers and faith-based organizations to help reach all populations.
Cuyahoga County residents can visit ccbh.net for a list of the 80 vaccine providers. Residents need to call a provider directly to schedule a vaccination.
"We know the demands far outweigh the supply of our current around 150,000 doses being distributed from the state, so we have to continue to be patient," Allan said. "But we're seeing hope, we're seeing glimmers of light here in the middle of February and into March with more vaccines becoming available."
As COVID-19 trends move in the right direction and more people receive the vaccine, Allan warned county residents that that doesn't mean they can ease off on safety protocols.
"While we have recently seen some welcomed decreases in case volume, we are still over four times CDC's threshold for high transmission and remain a red, or at level three, public health emergency in Cuyahoga County along with 84 other counties in the state," Allan said.
He pushed for residents to continue to stay at home, postpone large gatherings, wear masks, socially distance, wash hands and use hand sanitizer, clean frequently touched surfaces, isolate upon testing positive for COVID-19 and quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19.
"We know this is working; the numbers are dropping," Allan said. "That should be the encouragement that we all need to continue down this path. We've come too far now not to continue our vigilance so we can all get a little closer to returning back to the life as we'd like to have it back to a sense of normalcy."