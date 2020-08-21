The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced the county's COVID-19 cases have hit their lowest rate since the end of June at 591 new cases this week.
Despite the county dropping from Level 3 to Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Aug. 20, Board of Health experts during an Aug. 21 press briefing warned against taking the drop in cases as a message to stop pandemic safety protocols like wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick and frequently washing surfaces and hands.
"Please don't take your foot off the gas," said Dr. Heidi Gullett, Board of Health medical director. "It can go right back up."
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said it was vital for the county to continue to decrease its case numbers, especially with schools opening back up for the 2020-21 school year.
"We declined from that peak between mid-June and mid-July, but we're still coming down from what was a very high number of cases," Allan said.
Allan broke down some of Gov. Mike DeWine's previous announcements made in past days' briefings, focusing on DeWine's updates on schools. He said that while DeWine put the decision of fall sports to schools, the board of health recommended against fall sports, as well as in-person learning at schools.
The reason Allan gave was children can spread and also catch the virus, and that the testing capacity for children is still lacking.
Board of Health Co-Director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile broke down how CCBH deals with COVID-19 cases in school.
Once a positive case at a school is identified, all the people that person came into contact with are identified by CCBH contact tracers and are told to quarantine, Brazile explained. The individual who tests positive must stay at home until they are symptom-free.
To further protect themselves on top of the safety protocols, Allan stressed the importance for people to get their flu shot this year, as COVID-19 will clash with flu season.
"If there ever was a year to get a flu shot, this would be it," Allan said.
County Executive Armond Budish updated the county on several employment options, including a virtual job fair Aug. 27-28 and The Lab initiative, where local companies can test ideas. He also discussed the county teaming up with the Cleveland Cavaliers to allow employees to take a day off to work at voting polls to help ameliorate a predicted shortage of poll workers.
He also provided an update on the county's Connecting the Unconnected initiative with PCs for People, intended to provide technology and internet to families with K-12 students. The county has distributed 21,500 computers and 13,500 hotspots.
Budish also echoed the CCBH experts' warnings that Cuyahoga County residents' fight against COVID-19 is far from over despite the lower case numbers.
"If we want to get out of this with our economy and health in tact, we need to keep it up," Budish said. "We cannot stop now. Let's stay strong together."