In a July 17 Cuyahoga County COVID-19 media briefing, County Executive Armond Budish reiterated his message from last week: Ohio's case number is going in the wrong direction.
“I wish I could say, overall, it would appear we are moving in a good direction with our COVID-19 cases, but it seems that’s not the case," Budish said. "Our positive cases are still way up over the last month, and while I’m glad we’ve moved off the watch list for turning from red to purple under the governor’s standards, we’re still deep red and that’s bad. I feel as if I’m repeating myself when I mention masks every week, but I do it because it’s just so important."
Referencing the phone line and website set up last week for mask non-compliance complaints in Cuyahoga County, Budish said between July 10 and July 15 there were over 1,400 reports of mask non-compliance.
He said most non-compliance reports seem to be around shopping malls, big retail and grocery stores and gas stations. The data is being reported to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Cleveland Department of Public Health and cities.
"Our intent is not – and I underline ‘not’ – to punish people for failing to wear a mask," Budish said. "We just want people to understand that wearing a mask helps keep us all safe, so please, please wear a mask."
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said, while Cuyahoga County is currently red, it has been "knocking on the door of purple," referring to the highest level of emergency in regard to COVID-19 cases. Allan noted 19 other counties in Ohio are now also designated as red – over half the population of the state.
He said this week marked the highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County to date.
"And we’ve now tracked over 15,000 cases with contacts in 58 communities outside the City of Cleveland," Allan said. "It’s a big number and it continues to grow."
Co-director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile said every week in July has brought a higher number of new COVID-19 cases "and this week is no exception."
"Last week we had over 740 new cases; this week we had over 900 new cases," Brazile said. She took a moment to clear up what she said is a misconception.
"While people may have multiple COVID tests done, we only count an individual once," Brazile said. "So our case count represents the people who live in our health jurisdiction and not the number of tests, so people are only counted once when they have a COVID positive test."
Brazile said the number of people in their 20s and 30s testing positive for COVID-19 has continued to rise.
“The trend just continues to be the same," Brazile said. "We see people at parties, at dinners, some from the 4th of July cookouts, we’re also starting to see more travel."
She said many travelers have returned sick; others have reported their travel companion as having returned sick. Brazile implored the community to remain "vigilant."
"What’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks is really up to us," Brazile said. "So it’s really important that everyone kind of chips in here and wears masks and continues to do social distancing. Understand that, when you do choose to get together to have a small party or to have a large party, risk is everywhere that you go."
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett emphasized Brazile's message.
"We cannot stress enough that happens in our community over the next couple weeks and the next few months has everything to do with what we do as individuals and what we do as organizations," Gullett said. "We all can do something here and what we’re seeing is a significant increase in cases and a significant impact on our community that will continue if we don’t change our course of actions as individuals."