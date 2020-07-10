Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said July 10 the county is in red level 3 and "going in the wrong direction towards 4," referring to a shift toward the highest level of emergency in regard to COVID-19 cases.
"Our cases are skyrocketing, our emergency room visits are skyrocketing, hospital admissions are going up and things are getting worse," Budish said. "We've got real trouble. We've got to take serious steps to stop the spread."
Budish said Dr. Anthony Fauci warned this week that many states should pause their reopenings or shut down entirely.
"We don't want to do that," Budish said. "The economy has already been seriously damaged. So to strike a balance, I proposed an ordinance to county counsel that requires people to wear masks in public places."
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan reiterated Cuyahoga County, along with 12 other counties, is in red level 3 in the governor's COVID-19 rating system; purple level 4 is the highest.
"It's important to know, just this week, Cuyahoga County remained red but is on the watchlist for purple based on some concerns about increases in hospitalizations, along with, of course, watching to see any increases in ICU bed utilization," Allan said.
Allan noted there have been sustained new COVID-19 case highs across Cuyahoga County and said cases have been trending younger.
"We're seeing much more younger folks without masks, taking risks in a number of settings where they're gathering together, traveling and the like" Allan said. "We need to remember that our young people are not invincible and that their actions have consequences for our seniors, for our grandparents, their grandparents and for the child down the street who may be battling leukemia."
Co-director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile said Cuyahoga County saw 747 new cases this week – its highest number of cases to date. The previous high was 730 cases last week.
"We have received more than 100 new cases per day in the last six out of seven days," Brazile said.
Highlighting disparities and inequities in COVID-19 cases, Brazile said, "Last week was the first week where we saw the percentage of cases reporting as African American equaling the percentage of cases who identified as white, at 43%."
Brazile also said a higher rate of hospitalization and ICU admission has been recorded for people who identify as Black compared to other races.
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said the amount of testing within the community has been strong overall.
"But the amount of testing this week was really an anomaly compared to prior weeks in recent memory," Gullett said. "We have about 3,000 less tests this week than we had in the last few weeks, and part of that we have attributed to having a holiday."
Although the number of tests decreased, Gullett said the percent positive has continued to dramatically rise.
"The result of these increased infections that we've seen ... does not reflect an increase in testing," Gullett said. "Quite the opposite."
Budish noted the City of Cleveland adopted a mask requirement and the State of Ohio issued a health order requiring masks in the red counties. He applauded Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for their quick, decisive action to try to get the spread back under control.
"I know there's been confusion about the state order and questions about its enforcement and about how city and county laws intersect with the state order," Budish said.
Cities may still adopt their own mask laws if they choose. Using Akron as an example, Budish said the city is considering its own ordinance "primarily because it would then be able to enforce its own civil fines instead of the state's criminal penalties."
He said Cleveland is in a similar position. Cities that do not pass their own law are controlled by the state health order, and a phone line has been set up for compliance complaints. The number is: 216-698-5050.
"If you see situations where people are not following the mask mandate, you may call that number," Budish said. "When we receive information about mask compliance issues from the community, we intend to contact a business owner if relevant or the relevant individuals to let them know that information has been received."
Budish said the local city, village or township will also be informed. In the event of repeated complaints or serious noncompliances raised, under the state order, the county sheriff and local law enforcement have the authority to investigate and potentially take further action.
"It is our hope that this kind of action won't be necessary," Budish said. "We hope informing the business owner or relevant parties will correct any compliance issues that exist. We hope our residents will realize that mask wearing is a necessity during these challenging times. Please stop the spread; just wear a darn mask."
Switching gears, Budish gave an update on the county's rental assistance program. With unemployment at an all time high, he said the county is looking at an impending eviction crisis.
"With the pandemic in full swing, this is the worst time for families to be thrown out of their homes," Budish said. He said the county has joined forces with with CHN Housing Partners in Cleveland; EDEN, Inc. in Cleveland; and the City of Cleveland.
"We put in $6.8 million, Cleveland put in about $11 million, so there's about $18 million to help," Budish said.
Those with low to moderate income – "about $90,000 for a family of four," Budish said, – who are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the rental assistance program by visiting neorenthelp.org.