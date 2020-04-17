Over $4 million in grants and loans have been contributed to a new Cuyahoga County Small Business Stabilization Fund, which will support small, neighborhood-based businesses in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 17 news release.
Applications for the first round of grant funding are open and close at 5 p.m. April 23. After review, grant awards will be announced by April 28 and grant funds will be distributed to businesses starting that week.
Applicants who meet both grant and loan criteria will have the choice of applying for a grant of $2,500 to $5,000, or applying for a larger loan.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish committed $500,000 to the creation of the fund.
Grant funds available total $500,000, and loan funds committed to date total more than $3.5 million.
A coalition of local partners formed the fund, including the KeyBank Business Boost and Build program powered by JumpStart, the Economic & Community Development Institute, the National Development Council, Village Capital Corporation, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Partnership/Business Growth Collaborative. The fund is to be administered by ECDI in partnership with Cuyahoga County.
It is the first-ever small business coalition of funders and partners in the county, according to the release.
“I am truly devastated by the impact the coronavirus is having on our residents and local businesses,” Budish said in the release. “We are working to do everything we can for our small businesses – they are the lifeblood of our community and provide tens of thousands of jobs in the county. This stabilization fund, while not a perfect solution, will help us support existing federal programs and fill any perceived gaps, and I am so grateful for the multiple partners that came together to fund this key new resource.”
Grants to small businesses will be available starting at $2,500 and up to $5,000, based on need, as evaluated by a grant committee composed of small business and banking professionals and supported by Cuyahoga County Department of Development staff, according to the release. Loans will also be available through the Stabilization Fund partners, from $5,000 up to $350,000, depending on underwriting.
Full information on eligibility for grants is at cuyahogacounty.us/stabilizationfund.
The stabilization fund complements the county’s Small Business Resource Center website, cuyahogacounty.us/helpforbusiness, and its call center, which has received more than 375 calls from business owners, according to the release.
Small business owners interested in applying for a grant or loan through the fund may fill out the business assistance application at cuyahogacounty.us/stabilizationfund.
Businesses applying for loans will be connected with appropriate lending partners to go through their normal loan underwriting process. A business may apply for a grant and also apply for a loan if their need is greater than the amount of grant funds available to them.
“During these challenging times, providing much-needed support to small businesses is crucial to helping Cuyahoga County move forward,” said Don Graves, KeyBank executive vice president, head of corporate responsibility, in the release. “Collaborative efforts, including this stabilization fund, will help our community and the thousands of people who rely on these businesses for jobs, products and services, get through the current crisis.”
Small business owners can learn more about the fund and resources available by calling the Small Business Resource Center at 216-452-9714 or by visiting cuyahogacounty.us/development/businesses/small-business-stabilization-fund.