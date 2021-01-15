Cuyahoga County and the County Board of Health are extending the county’s stay-at-home advisory to remain in effect through Jan. 31 due to the continued increased spread of COVID-19.
The previous stay-at-home advisory was in effect from Dec. 17, 2020 through Jan. 15, expiring today. The county has been under a stay-at-home advisory since Nov. 18, 2020 and it has continued to be extended due to the virus remaining rampant in the county and beyond.
The advisory encourages Cuyahoga County residents to stay home “to the greatest extent possible due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county,” a Jan. 15 news release said.
Residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food or receiving deliveries.
Additionally, residents are strongly advised to avoid traveling in and out of Ohio and to forgo having guests in their homes or residences, the release said.