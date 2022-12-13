Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1.
Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from The Chinese Chamber of Commerce, The Presidents’ Council, The Hispanic Business Center, Global Cleveland, The Economic & Community Development Institute, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Ohio Minority Business Development Agency, Ohio Aerospace Institute, Ohio University Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Cleveland, JumpStart, Ubiz/The Urban League of Greater Cleveland and Cuyahoga County’s Department of Development.
The program, designed for small businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking to grow, will provide approximately $1.5 million made available through the American Rescue Plan Act funds, with a focus on minority-owned businesses. Money will be disbursed to local businesses in 18 different municipalities across the county.
Grant awards range from $10,000 to $50,000. Approximately $300,000 in STIMulus grants will also be awarded to additional small business applicants soon, the release said.
Two businesses in Beachwood, AND Direct LLC and Archie’s Hough Bakeries, received a combined 1.8% of the total funds available, or $50,000. Four Cleveland Heights businesses – Awesome Little Tech (Thunderbolt Auto Care), Chastity Parks, J AKE N CO LLC and 2 Brothers 2 Brooms LLC, received a combined 7.8% of the funds, or $95,000. Two businesses in Lyndhurst, Kids First Daycare and The Makeup Institute Ltd., received a combined 3.6% or $60,000. One Highland Heights business, Empowered Workforce LLC, received 1.8% of the funds, or $25,000. A Chiropractic Healing, LLC based in Mayfield Heights received 1.8% of the funds, or $50,000. Goodfellas BBQ LLC based in Richmond Heights received 1.8% or $25,000. Two Shaker Heights businesses, Marshmallow of the Month Club and Desired Designs, LLC, received a combined 3.6% of the funds, or $60,000.
Other businesses that received funds are based in communities like Berea, Bedford Heights, Brooklyn, East Cleveland, Cleveland, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, North Olmsted, North Royalton and Parma.
“These grants will help dozens of small businesses grow through the purchase of new equipment, upgrading technology and hiring of additional staff,” Budish said in the release. “For example, the funds will help a bakery in Beachwood purchase a cookie machine and cake mixer to increase sales, a landscaping company in Bedford Heights purchase a new commercial lawnmower to fulfill more contracts, and a day care center in Lyndhurst to cover transportation costs for field trips and implement a new sensory activity room for autistic children.”
The grant program was first announced in early August and was directed by the county’s department of development. The National Development Council served as grant administrator and fiscal agent, with the county and NDC hosting webinars for interested businesses through a month-long application window.
“NDC is once again honored and proud to have played a part in Cuyahoga County’s STIMulus program,” Ann Finnegan, director of NDC Small Business Lending, said in the release. “We congratulate the 55 businesses selected. They are part of a strong and committed small business community and they represent an important part of the county’s economic future as they move from pandemic relief to recovery, stabilization and growth.”
Small business owners can learn more about the resources available to them by visiting bit.ly/3F4qpX5.