As Cuyahoga County sees increased COVID-19 spread, especially within its schools, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health urged residents to receive the vaccine and wear masks when in public, indoor spaces.
CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan announced during a Sept. 29 press briefing that the county's current trajectory of cases places it at over four times the threshold of high transmission as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If we want to keep our schools and work places open, and prevent more of our residents from getting COVID, we must meet the imperative to vaccinate more people now and embrace universal masking in indoor environments when around others," Allan said.
Two weeks ago, CCBH, in partnership with the county, issued an indoor masking advisory for the entire county, where all businesses, nonprofits, cities, villages and townships are being encouraged to require masks be worn inside their buildings and promote vaccination.
Allan shared that 55% of all Cuyahoga County residents have been fully vaccinated. In the county's minority populations, 34% of African American and 44% of Hispanic and Latinx residents have received the COVID-19 inoculation.
During CCBH's last briefing Sept. 15, area hospitals were at 80% of their care capacity. Now, they're at 84% care capacity.
Allan added that hospitals have been forced to triage patients based on level of need and are delaying certain procedures to free medical staff members' schedules as much as possible.
"This is just as flu season is starting, and their admissions are predicted to increase as they do every flu season," Allan said.
While Allan said the current week's data of COVID-19 cases has been better, "it is not a trend yet that we feel comfortable saying we're headed toward."
On the flip side, the county's death rate has increased this last week as hospitalizations and case numbers surge.
As the delta variant continues to tear through the state, Allan emphasized the importance of masking and receiving the vaccine. CCBH is offering $100 cash cards to those who receive the first dose during one of the board's upcoming community clinics. Visit ccbh.net for the date, times and locations of these approaching clinics.
CCBH Co-Director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile dispelled misinformation regarding the COVID-19 booster.
She said that the booster, which was approved by the CDC last week, is only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine, are at least 18 years old and received their last dose at least six months ago. Those who meet this criteria and are also over 65, live in a longterm care facility, have a comorbidity or work in a high risk setting like at a school, hospital or grocery store are especially encouraged to receive the booster.
Brazile added that the booster is the same vaccine formulation of the two previous Pfizer doses. This means that the CDC predicts the side effects will be similar to what people experienced upon having the Pfizer inoculations.
Those unsure if the booster is right for them after experiencing any of the rare, dangerous side effects are encouraged to check with their health care provider.
At the core of her dialogue, Brazile emphasized that just because people are being told to undergo a booster vaccine, this doesn't mean the vaccine doesn't work. She echoed the CDC's estimation that those who are unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized upon contracting COVID-19.
"Overall, we want to reiterate that the COVID vaccines are working well, and while we're discussing booster doses, we don't want to lose sight or focus on increasing our overall vaccination rate," Brazile said.
Allan furthered Brazile's point that boosters are a normal part of vaccine cycles, like the flu shot that is administered every flu season.
"It's important for people to understand that boosters help specifically in certain cases to offer additional support to people who may be at risk or sometimes over time when your immunity may wane," Allan said.
Both Allan and Brazile concluded by urging county residents to mask up when indoors and receive the vaccination.
"Fall is upon us, and we all want things to be better than last year," Allan said. "Vaccines combined with indoor masking is the way. ... We share a community responsibility to protect and save as many lives as we can from the pain and suffering caused by COVID-19."