Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in an Oct. 16 press briefing he has asked Cuyahoga County Council President Dan Brady to sign off on an emergency request for $4 million to support arts and culture organizations and individual artists harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture in Cleveland will receive two-thirds of the funds to distribute to arts and culture nonprofit organizations. Arts Cleveland in Cleveland will receive the remaining one-third to support individual artists and for-profit creative businesses.

For more information, visit arts-cares.com.

"I’m pleased that our county is able to offer critical support to this incredibly, incredibly important part of our cultural lives," Budish said.

After weeks of staying at the “orange” level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, Budish noted Cuyahoga County again finds itself at the “red” level 3 indicating very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

"I really beg each and every one of you to take responsibility for you own health and also for the health and safety of all of us," Budish said. "We have got to keep working to get control of this terrible disease. We can’t become lax."

Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said "COVID fatigue" has caused people to expand their social circles and gather indoors.

"We know that maintaining your smaller bubbles of social interaction is good prevention, particularly in times like this, and it works," Allan said. "The increase in social mixing without masks, as people begin to move inside as the weather changes, can have a dramatic impact on the trajectory going forward."

Allan admitted to being tired of this virus.

"We need to stick to our prevention playbook and do our part to keep our community safe," Allan said. "Our continued vigilance is our way out of this pandemic as we wait to learn more about the timing and availability of a COVID vaccine here in the United States."

Allan said almost 16,800 people in Cuyahoga County are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

He also encouraged residents to get their flu shots.

"As we've said on many occasions, this is the year, this is the year to get your flu shot," Allan said. Learn where to be vaccinated at fluvaccinefinder.org.

Board of Health Director of Epidemiology Jana Rush said 13,107 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County to date. Of those cases, 12,013 have been lab-confirmed.

"We averaged 50 cases per day in September," Rush said. "As of last week, we are averaging, currently, 70 cases per day."