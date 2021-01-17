More than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Cuyahoga County.
The county reached the milestone on Jan. 17, according to numbers from the Ohio Department of Health. It has reported a total of 1,012 COVID-19 deaths, 82,178 cases and 5,114 hospitalizations.
Ohio surpassed 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths on Jan. 15.
Ohio has had 826,754 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,200 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 17.
The number of reported cases increased by 5,247 from Jan. 16.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,478,037. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 11.3%, according to data from Jan. 15.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 65 from Jan. 16. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 43,189 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,355 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 141, with 10 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,686 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 946 are in the ICU, and 622 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 678,264 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
A total of 435,177 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 17.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.