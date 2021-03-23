More than 100,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Cuyahoga County, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health on March 23.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 100,059 of the cases, 6,066 hospitalizations and 1,971 deaths.
Ohio has had 1,002,822 total cases of COVID-19 according to ODH.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,628 from March 22, which exceeds the state's 21-day average of 1,535.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,382 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,747,356. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 21.
The ODH reports 52,349 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,351 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 868 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 226 are in the ICU, and 156 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 954,255 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
A total of 2,883,634 Ohioans (24.67% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,631,464 Ohioans (13.96%) completed both doses as of March 23.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.