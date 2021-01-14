Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced that about 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to county providers to commence vaccinations for 1B population members 80 and older starting Jan. 19.
During the Jan. 14 vaccination plan update, Allan said that the list of providers consists of 90 federally qualified health centers, home health providers, hospitals, physicians and select pharmacies.
County residents 80 and older can sign up for the vaccination online by directly contacting the providers or with the assistance of county-wide partners that include the Cuyahoga County Department of Senior and Adult Services, community senior centers, the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, the Cuyahoga County Library System and others.
CCBH is compiling a list of phase 1B providers on its website at ccbh.net/vax.
Cuyahoga County will start vaccinations for residents 75 and older or those with severe congenital or developmental disorders on Jan. 25. On Feb. 1, residents 70 and older and adults working in K-12 schools that want to return to in-person or hybrid learning can receive the vaccine. All Ohioans 65 and older will be able to be get the vaccine starting Feb. 8.
"As each new group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group because there are a lot of folks in these age groups," Allan said. "It will take a number of weeks to distribute all the vaccine, given the limited number of doses that are currently available."
Using 2019 census data, Allan said that the county has about 230,000 people 65 and older. The county also has about 22,000 adults working in K-12 schools, according to surveys performed by the Educational Services Center.
"Please know that the vaccine is still very limited in supply, and the demand we know far outstrips the current supply in our community, in the state of Ohio and around the country," Allan said. "... These are big numbers, even if we had lots of vaccine."
As county providers assume 1B vaccinations, CCBH will continue vaccinating the estimated 10,000 remaining members of the 1A group, which consists of hospital front line workers, long-term care facilities’ residents and staff, state psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with intellectual disabilities or mental illness who live in group homes or centers and their staff, residents and staff of Ohio veterans homes, and EMS responders.
"Given that almost 90 new providers will be added to provide phase 1B vaccinations, we'll continue to work through phase 1A as we receive the vaccine," Allan said. "It could be several weeks till we get through those groups in the phase 1A group ... but we'll be working very closely with our providers and our partners across the community."
CCBH will continue to accept people on its pre-registration list for the vaccine. Allan said there may be opportunities in the future to integrate 1A and 1B groups, but for now, it will continue its focus on 1A.