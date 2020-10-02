Despite still seeing increased COVID-19 spread, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced in an Oct. 2 press briefing that the county is handling the virus well and deaths continue to decrease.
CCBH Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush announced the county has a total of 12,349 cases – an increased number from the week prior. CCBH's jurisdiction does not include the city of Cleveland.
Rush also said the county has 561 total deaths, which highlights a continuous pattern of decline in deaths.
"There is still increased spread and impact (of COVID-19) in our community, but daily prevention methods that our community members are taking through hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks is helping us slow the spread of the virus within the community," Rush said. "We should continue to stay vigilant about staying with those prevention practices as we head into the fall with more people being indoors."
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said the county oversaw 20,000 COVID-19 tests the past week, and the tests resulted in a low percent testing positive.
Gullett stressed the importance of Cuyahoga County residents keeping on top of preventive safety measures, but she also said getting testing was of utmost importance as well.
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan echoed Gov. Mike DeWine's Oct. 1 announcement that Cuyahoga County remained a Level 2 risk in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System – for the seventh week.
"Very good news," Allan said. "... We're going in the right direction."
Allan also urged Ohioans to get a flu vaccine and to continue practicing the methods they've been using.
County Executive Armond Budish updated the county on a series of announcements, including a program the Citizens Advisory Council on Equity and the Cleveland Foundation will host for county residents to discuss ideas about solving racism in the community. The conversations will be held a number of days in October, and people must sign up to participate.
Budish also reminded Cuyahoga County residents of the importance of voting in the upcoming November election. No matter how residents decide to take part, he said the vital piece was to vote.
"In Cuyahoga County, the process works," Budish said. "Your vote is secure. ...Your vote will be counted."
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.