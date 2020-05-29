The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported May 29 that the county saw its largest jump in newly reported COVID-19 cases this week since the virus' appearance in Cuyahoga County.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced during a CCBH press briefing that Cuyahoga County's newly reported cases jumped from the previous week's 325 to 484.
"We've had the largest increase in cases since this all started week-to-week," Gullet said. "The curve has gone up and down a bit, and it's not that classic one-hump curve. What we think is we have a lot of ongoing transmission related to different clusters, related to new interactions with re-opening."
Gullett announced Cuyahoga County has 2,493 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 174 lab-confirmed deaths. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
Cuyahoga County also has 570 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
In the county, 1,070 cases are recovered.
Gullett presented a slide comparing the total cases, deaths and recoveries from March 13 to May 29.
She then showed a slide comparing newly reported cases, deaths and recoveries week-to-week to highlight the sharp increase in cases this week.
Of those 3,063 total cases (including probable cases), individuals are between 1 week and 102 years old and were infected between Feb. 28 and May 26. The median age for those infected is 51. Those infected are 57% female and 43% male, Gullett said.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases for both lab-confirmed and probable in the county with individuals identifying as white at 46.7%, followed by black at 40.1% and Asian at 1.7%; 3.5% identified as a different race and race data for 8.0% is unknown; 75.4% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2.5% is Hispanic/Latino and 22.0% is unknown.
Breaking down the 174 lab-confirmed case deaths and 12 probable case deaths, individuals are between 36 to 101 years old and passed between March 20 and May 28. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 81. Those deceased are 53.8% female, 45.7% male and .5% unknown.
Gullett then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 deaths in the county with individuals identifying as white at 67.4%, followed by black at 23.9% and Asian at 1.1%. Less than 1% identified as other, and 7.1% are unknown. Of the deaths, 85.3% are non-Hispanic/Latino, .5% are Hispanic/Latino and 14.1% are unknown.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code. ZIP codes 44137, 44105, 44102, 44128, 44122, 44120, 44118, 44124, 44121, 44133, 44103, 44130, 44134, 44135 have the highest cases, with between 129 and 196 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 73% utilization of adult medical surgical beds; increased 3% since last week
- 57% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds; increased 5% since last week
- 74% utilization of critical care adult beds; decreased 3% since last week
- 31% utilization of available ventilators; decreased 2% since last week
Gullett then announced 13,310 tests were done last week. Of those tests, 7.0% were positive. This data does not include information from private labs, like testing completed through a drive-thru. The data mainly comes from hospital labs.
Gullett echoed her remarks she makes every press briefing: for people to remember that the battle against COVID-19 is far from won.
"Every single person has to do their part," Gullett said. "We need people to wear masks, we need people to be social distancing, we need extensive cleaning regularly especially on frequently touched surfaces. We need folks to please listen to guidance from establishments where they're customers or where they work. This is really important in seeing the epi-curve that we have week after week (go down.)"