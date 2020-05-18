The Cuyahoga County Public Library will begin drive-thru and curbside service at select branches on June 1.
The drive-thru locations include: Beachwood, Garfield Heights, Mayfield, Middleburg Heights, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, Orange, Parma, Parma-Snow, South Euclid-Lyndhurst and Warrensville Heights.
Curbside service will be available at the following branches: Solon and Fairview Park. These branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
On June 1, staff will begin calling patrons who have materials on hold. They will help them find a time and location where those materials can be picked up.
Book drops will also reopen on June 1. Fines and fees will be waived until “normal” operations return, according to a news release.
All items must be returned through library book drops at any branch. Material will be quarantined for 72 hours before staff can process it.