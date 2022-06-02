Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls will present performances of “Elliot & Me,” a musical comedy about brotherly love by Steve Willensky and Scott Coulter, from June 10 to June 25.
Based on Steve Willensky’s life with his late brother, Elliot, actors Eric Briarly will star as Elliot and Drew Seigla as Steven. The show was composed by Elliot Willensky, who died from a stroke in March 2010 in New Jersey. The show was arranged by Michael Holland.
Elliot Willensky was known for songs he composed for Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Chaka Kahn, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Thelma Houston, Syreeta, Jerry Butler and Tony Orlando. Also featuring several never-before-released compositions that have been adapted for the production, Steve Willensky told the Cleveland Jewish News that being able to showcase a full-scale production of the story is “indescribable.”
The show first premiered as a theatrical reading in 2011 at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Later, a revised version was seen at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square in 2014. More recently, productions have been at the Hudson Theatre Works in New Jersey. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, resulting in a production of the show being staged and recorded in November 2020, in partnership with Woodstock Theatre Group. That recording was streamed to CVLT patrons as a pay-per-view event in February 2021.
“It’s great to hear that audience reaction,” said Willensky, who lives in Gates Mills and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “When someone watches it at home, there is no interaction like that. It’s great to hear some of those show-stopping numbers get their deserving round of applause.”
Willensky and his brother grew up in a traditional middle-class Jewish family in Bayonne, N.J. The story of “Elliot & Me” is told through the eyes of Steve Willensky, recounting their childhood, the conflict surrounding Elliot’s decision to drop out of medical school to become a composer, his rise to stardom, and eventually Elliot relying on Willensky when his career begins to stall.
“We actually had a long discussion when crafting this – is it Elliot’s story or mine?” said Willensky. “When the script first came out, it was more his and that didn’t work. We realized it was more mine – talking about our family and my brother. If Elliot were here now, he’d say ‘I wish I could tell my point of view. This is Steve’s very selective memory.’ We had such a close relationship. My brother was quite the character. He was fun to be around and so talented.”
More generally, Willensky said the story is truly about brotherly love.
“It’s about how relationships get tested over time and deciding what is really important in life,” he said. “When my brother had his stroke, people always said ‘I bet there are things you wish you said to him.’ And that is just not true. We had a complete relationship, even through the bad and ugly. Over the years, we didn’t leave anything unsaid.”
But even wider than that, Willensky said the story is also about their parents and how they react to the lives the brothers lead.
“It’s the parents who have these expectations for their children and how they react when it doesn’t happen,” he said. “It strikes me that there are so many people out there that connect with this. Everyone has a brother or sister and parents. These are universal themes.”
For those seeing the show for the first time during the CVLT run, Willensky said he hopes they leave with an appreciation for his brother’s artistry. When Elliot passed away, he entrusted his brother with his music catalog.
“I want them to hear these songs and fall in love,” he said. “That’s why I did this. Elliot told me to take care of his music before he passed away, and quite frankly, I want to fulfill that dream.”