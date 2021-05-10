CVS pharmacies across the country are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments, with no appointment necessary.
There are nearly 370 CVS locations across Ohio. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. CVS’ COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch, in a news release. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the president’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”