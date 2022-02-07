Case Western Reserve University alumnus Joel Roth committed more than $20 million to the university to support a leadership institute designed to prepare students to address the increasingly complex challenges facing the globe, according to a Feb. 7 news release.
“The problems are getting bigger and bigger, and more and more lasting,” Roth, a 1958 civil engineering graduate, said in the release. “The Roth Institute will provide highly motivated, quality students a broad array of experiences that will help them become leaders who solve problems and change the future.”
The commitment will support up to eight undergraduates, or Roth Scholars, per year with at least full-tuition scholarships and programming that includes academic and practical experiences, as well as interactions with accomplished leaders from multiple realms. The goal of the program is aimed to provide the scholars with the knowledge and skills to address major societal and community problems, according to the release.
“We are honored bu the confidence that Joel Roth has shown in us with his gift,” CWRU President Eric W. Kaler said in the release. “We are all dedicated to providing Roth Scholars learning experiences that prepare them to make meaningful change in the world.”
The university held a national search and selected Andrea Hauser to be the Roth Institute’s founding director.
“A scholar of higher education leadership, Hauser brings extensive experience in developing and executing student leadership programs, as well as university teaching and advising,” as stated in the release.
“Joel Roth’s vision for this institute immediately inspired me. It reflects not only his intellect and character,” Hauser said in the release, “but also the wisdom and understanding gleaned from growing and leading companies that encouraged employee initiative and valued their efforts.”
The university’s first cohort of Roth Scholars will arrive on campus this fall, chosen from among students admitted as first-year undergraduates, according to the release.
Roth earned his MBA from New York University and has worked at companies including Proctor & Gamble, Ernst & Ernst and Gulf and Western before he began buying companies in the southeast in the 1970s, the release said.
In the late 1990s, Roth launched an employee stock and ownership plan where employees annually received company stock at no cost, in addition to their salary and retirement plans. He also published The 20% Solution in 2008 as a guide for businesses to analyze their operations to identify and realize significant savings, according to the release.