As the first Ohio campus to take part in Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative, Case Western Reserve University is “leaning into this partnership process in a very serious and comprehensive way,” Adam Lehman, CEO of Hillel International told the Cleveland Jewish News in an Oct. 4 interview just after the cohort was announced.
“What’s particularly interesting about Cleveland Hillel and Case Western Reserve University’s participation is that we fortunately haven’t seen the same acuteness of antisemitism or other expressions of bias against the Jewish community on campus,” said Lehman, a former Shaker Heights resident. “With a strong Hillel and an equally strong relationship between the Hillel and the Case Western administration, we’ve maintained a positive climate. At the same time, I give enormous credit to the Case Western administration, in terms of trying to get ahead of this dynamic, so that they and we can prevent the challenges that we’ve seen on other campuses.”
Showing the seriousness of the university’s intent regarding the task of both monitoring the climate and making changes to improve the experience of Jewish students, CWRU has five administrators participating in the Campus Climate Initiative. The team includes Rob Solomon, vice president for office for inclusion, diversity and equal opportunity; Michael Bustamante, director of diversity and strategic initiatives; Gabrielle Lincoff, senior counsel and deputy risk management officer; Greg Harris, senior associate dean of students; Louis Stark, , vice president of student affairs, and Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, which is based on the CWRU campus.
Isaacson said there have been no antisemitic incidents on the CWRU campus this academic year and affirmed Lehman’s appraisal that Hillel and the university administration already have a strong connection.
“This program really gives us an opportunity to showcase the proactive nature of working alongside as partners with the university and addressing and or answering these questions, these needs (of Jewish students),” Isaacson told the CJN Feb. 22. “This actually really almost formalizes a proactive position that we’re all taking together.”
The Campus Climate Initiative “works collaboratively with higher-education administrators to ensure a positive campus climate in which Jewish students feel comfortable expressing their identity and values, free of antisemitism, harassment, or marginalization,” according to Hillel International’s website. “The CCI model involves partnership between the college or university administration, the local Hillel, and the CCI team. It is based on the premise that key administrative leaders play an essential role in effecting broad-based educational and policy change on campus, and that the university-Hillel partnership can lead toward positive changes that will benefit both Jewish students and all students.”
CWRU is in a cohort of 27 campuses taking part in Campus Climate Initiative.
As Solomon discussed Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative, he focused both on the Jewish community specifically and other marginalized groups of students.
“We have an overarching goal to create an inclusive environmental campus, and what the Campus Climate Initiative is engaged in a very thoughtful, direct critical analysis, providing information to not only think about some of the challenges that exist, the lack of information that might be out there about the experiences of Jewish students or Jewish people in our community, but for me, from my standpoint, I think that it gives a great template for us to think about any population that’s not really being embraced thoroughly, that’s not really getting the sense that they are welcomed and valued in the space,” Solomon told the CJN Feb. 21. “So I’ve found it incredibly valuable in our efforts to create a broad sense of inclusion throughout the campus.”
Solomon added a caveat: “Unless you understand some of the unique issues … faced by the community, you won’t be intentional in your efforts.”
As an example, Solomon said the Hillel International Campus Climate Initiative has allowed CWRU to tweak its diversity training curriculum.
“We have our signature diversity, equity inclusion curriculum that every student faculty and staff is supposed to go through,” Solomon said. “It’s called Diversity 360. And so we were just having the original consultant who helped create it come back tomorrow, where we’re doing facilitator training. But we’re also meeting with her to make sure that the curriculum is inclusive. Because of CCI, I think that we will have very specific conversations about our Jewish students and our Jewish community. And I think that intentionality may not have occurred but for our participation in CCI, and I think that’s incredibly valuable,” Solomon said.
His office is working on writing a new diversity strategic action plan, which will also take into consideration lessons from the Campus Climate Initiative, he said.
Stark said the Campus Climate Initiative has stressed education, both on antisemitism and on anti-Zionism, which he and other administrators have taken part in.
He also identified several initiatives that the university is undertaking related to the Campus Climate Initiative:
- Aiming to increase the percentage of Jewish students it recruits. About 13% of undergraduate students at CWRU are Jewish, and that has remained steady for several years. When including graduate students, the number of students drops to 12%, according to William Lubinger, associate vice president of media and communications. Lubinger said. The percentage of Jewish students has been steady for the past decade, Lubinger said in a Feb. 17 email to the CJN, with the number of Jewish undergraduate students at CWRU at about 7% prior to that time;
- Adding questions to the university’s existing campus climate survey given to all first-year students it based on knowledge gained through the Campus Climate Initiative. ”And that way gives us from the student perspective, a baseline of where we are, and then how we can move things forward,” Stark told the CJN Feb. 21.
- Forming a three-year calendar that will contain religious holidays. The university’s interreligious council, which includes Isaacson and Rabbi Mendy Alevsky of Chabad at CWRU, are working to create that calendar of religious holidays of several religions represented at the university;
- “Clarifying policies and processes related to religious accommodations … if a student wants to observe a holiday,” Stark said.
- Identifying kosher food accessibility and options, which Isaacson has been working on with CWRU’s food service workers.
- Adding questions in its housing application related to religious needs as well;
- Holding focus groups with Jewish students (and eventually other groups) addressing campus climate;
Isaacson said prospective Jewish students often reach out to Hillels when they visit campuses to ask about Jewish life and how Jewish students are treated.
“And so we’re able to really showcase to our current students in particular, as well as to those prospective students, that not only do we say we have a good relationship, we actually have a great model show how we are working together to make sure that the Jewish student needs on campus will be heard will be listened to, will be addressed.”
In addition, he said, “Together, we are also looking to see how we as part of the Jewish community can be partners in creating just an overall better campus environment … we are helping make sure that the campus environment will be a positive experience for anybody who comes to Case Western Reserve University.”