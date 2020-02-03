Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder announced Feb. 3 plans to leave after nearly 13 years to head the Association of American Universities.
“The opportunity to serve as Case Western Reserve’s president has been the greatest professional privilege of my life,” Snyder, who assumed the role in July 2007, said in a news release. “But at a time when higher education itself faces such profound challenges across so many fronts, I felt an obligation to answer my peers’ call to work on behalf of all of our institutions.”
By the end of the fall 2020 semester, Snyder will join the Association of American Universities, which represents 63 leading research universities in the United States, as well as two in Canada.
AAU members include public institutions such as the University of California, Los Angeles; University of Michigan in Ann Arbor; and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Its private members include Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.; Yale University in New Haven, Conn.; Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Additionally, all of the members of the University Athletic Association are part of the AAU.
In the media release, AAU board chair and Indiana University President Michael McRobbie said he was “delighted” the board selected Snyder to lead the organization into its next chapter.
“She has extensive experience in reinforcing Case Western Reserve’s credentials as both a highly regarded research institution and as a place where undergraduate and graduate students alike receive a world-class education,” McRobbie said in the release. “She also understands AAU and the broader university and scientific communities well; Barbara is a perfect fit.”
Case Western Reserve alumnus and trustee Fred DiSanto, who begins his term as board chair in June, will lead a national search for Snyder’s successor. Executive search and leadership consulting firm SpencerStuart has been retained to assist in the search.
“Barbara Snyder arrived at a university facing significant debt, disaffected alumni, and deep concern about its future,” DiSanto said in the release. “Today, we can point to solid finances, record-breaking fundraising, and breakthroughs in research and academic partnerships that have drawn national acclaim. I am confident that Case Western Reserve today is in a position to attract a broad range of outstanding candidates for its presidency.”
The timing of Snyder’s fall transition will depend on the progress of the search process. In the release, DiSanto said he would provide updates regarding the search process later this month.