Dr. Wulf H Utian, professor emeritus of reproductive biology at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, is being honored for decades of work in support of women’s health.
Utian will receive the Bernadine Healy Award for Visionary Leadership in Women’s Health from Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women’s Health and the Journal of Women’s Health Aug. 13 at VCU’s Health of Women 2021 annual meeting. Utian will also present a lecture, “The History of Menopausal Hormone Therapy: Have We Delivered What We Promised?”
The Bernadine Healy Award is in remembrance of Bernadine Healy who was an advocate for women’s health, particularly in her roles with the American Red Cross and the National Institutes of Health.
For six decades, Utian’s work has made a positive difference in the health and quality of life of millions of women throughout the world, according to a news release. He was the first to identify menopause as an integral component of the psychological and physical health of women. He was also one of the first to draw attention to the risks of teenage pregnancy. Utian’s research into the cause of death in illegal abortion led to changes in clinical practice that have saved many lives, according to the release.
An innovator in bone-density testing, Utian brought the first bone-densitometry systems to Ohio. He was also a pioneer in infertility management and in-vitro fertilization, initiating a program at the former Mt Sinai Medical Center of Cleveland in 1980, and then at University Hospitals, and led the team to achieve the world’s first surrogate-IVF pregnancy, according to the release.
Utian also founded numerous important organizations and journals to benefit women’s health.
According to the release:
- He was co-founder of the South African Inherited Disorders Association and in 1967 he founded the world’s first menopause research center.
- In 1978, he co-founded the International Menopause Society, today an organization with thousands of members worldwide.
- Between 1978 and 1988 he helped initiate National Menopause Societies in more than 30 countries, traveling and lecturing in all.
- In 1989, he founded the North American Menopause Society, an organization that has thousands of members in all areas of the health sciences with an intellectual interest in the menopause.
- In 1994, he founded the Council of Affiliated Menopause Societies, now an organization with over 50 member countries.
He was also the founding co-editor two peer reviewed journals, Maturitas and also the Menopause Journal.
Jamie Insul is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.