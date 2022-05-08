Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will host Joshua Lambert, the Sophia Moss Robison Associate Professor of Jewish Studies and English, and director of Jewish Studies at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass., for a week of programming starting May 22.
All programs are in person and will be held at the Landmark Center at 25700 Science Park Drive, Suite100, in Beachwood. The full week is $70 for members and $100 for nonmembers.
The opening lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 22 will cover “How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish,” exploring the interplay of Yiddish and American culture. The lecture will draw from his 2020 anthology of the same title. This lecture is $5 for members or $10 for nonmembers.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 23 through May 25, Lambert will lead the mini-course, “Jewish Humor: From the Bible to ‘Saturday Night Live’.’” The course will touch on how Jewish humor originated, the role it plays in Jews’ negotiations with modernity and how comedy has influenced the way Jews are perceived in contemporary America. Materials will draw on a variety of biblical and rabbinic sources to explore how early forms of humor are connected to modern Jewish comedy, and explore the role of satire and parody – with particular attention to literary works by Yiddish writers like Menele Mokher Seforim and Sholem Aleichem. Students will also watch Jewish clips from “Saturday Night Live.” This course is $36 for members or $45 for non-members.
The second mini-course, “Obscenity, Censorship and American Culture,” will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 24 through May 26. This course will reference Lambert’s book, “Unclean Lips,” exploring the history of obscenity in American law, literature and culture from Anthony Comstock to FCC v. Fox. Students will consider how sexual expressions how been censored and who has fought for increased freedom, and what may be at stake in censoring or permitting people to write about and represent sex. This course is $36 for members or $45 for nonmembers.
A closing lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 26 on “What Was the Jewish Literary Mafia – and Did It Exist?” will see Lambert speaking on the “Jewish literary mafia” that many American authors referenced in the 1960s and 1970s that apparently controlled American publishing. The talk will examine how these complaints arose, with specific attention on publishing houses like Knopf, Random House, Simon & Schuster and Farrar, Straus and Giroux; prizes like the National Book Award; magazines like the Commentary and the New York Review of Books; and authors like Saul Bellow and Cynthia Ozick. Attendees will consider how conspiracies, conflicts-of-interest and nepotism teaches us about the history of American literature. This lecture is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3kBsLD3 to register.