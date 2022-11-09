The Case Western Reserve University undergraduate student government passed a boycott, divestment and sanctions inspired resolution at its Nov. 8 general assembly meeting.
Nicknamed the “Students for Justice in Palestine Bill,” bill 31-15, deals with the Israel-Palestine conflict. Authored by the CWRU chapter of the pro-Palestinian group of the same name, the organization calls for the boycott and divestment of corporations that deal with Israel and highlights what the group alleges are the Israeli government’s human rights violators.
Versions of the resolution have been considered by the undergraduate student government since March 2018, but have been put on hold each time. Most recently, this specific version was presented at to the undergraduate student government’s general assembly in March, but it was neither passed nor rejected as the undergraduate student government representatives chose not to vote or take a side on the issue, according to CWRU’s student newspaper, The Observer.
The bill lists various acts committed by the Israeli government that SJP deems illegal, such as the annexation and “military occupation” of Palestinian territory, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and the building of settlements in annexed territory. The bill also argues that Israel is an “apartheid state,” due to its mistreatment of Palestinians living under the Israeli government, The Observer reported.
In an email obtained by the Cleveland Jewish News, CWRU President Eric W. Kaler addressed the university community, writing that it was with “great sadness” that the resolution was passed. He continued by noting “at least 13 of the 20 ‘whereas’ clauses are anti-Israel and several of the others are irrelevant.”
“The foundation of this resolution is profoundly anti-Israel and antisemitic,” he wrote. “Passing this resolution last night (Nov. 8) undermines the safety and comfort on our campus of members of our Jewish community. While the resolution calls for disinvestment in a naive list of companies that they view as oriented to the military or in support of corporate correction prisons, undoubtedly it promotes antisemitism. A vote for this resolution is clearly a vote against Israel and an aggression toward the Jewish members of our community.”
Kaler continued by saying CWRU students are “among the brightest, most compassionate, welcoming and dedicated individuals whom I have encountered in my decades in higher education.” But that, at the time of the vote, he was “disappointed” to see the support in the resolution.
“I pledge that Case Western Reserve will continue to be a place welcoming to all,” he wrote. “The university also remains committed to educating students on how to discuss diverse opinions and viewpoints and, importantly, how to educate themselves on all sides of an issue. Vigorous political debate is welcome and encouraged, but hate toward any group will be opposed at every step, including categorically rejecting the calls to action outlined in this resolution.”
In another email obtained by the CJN, Jared Isaacson, executive director of the Cleveland Hillel Foundation, also expressed “disappointment” in undergraduate student government’s passing of the resolution.
“The resolution attempted to hide anti-Israel rhetoric within broader language opposing the ‘military-industrial complex, and the prison-industrial complex,’” he wrote. “In effect, the legislation falsely smears Israel, Israelis, and many Jews as anti-peace, and last night’s debate – like so many before it here and on other campuses - rested on familiar and repeated antisemitic tropes.”
Noting that “the authors and sponsors of this resolution did not call for cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians,” Isaacson wrote that they also did not advocate for understanding or coexistence, “offer legitimate criticisms of the Israeli government” or seek to bring the campus community together.
“Instead, they drove wedges between student communities, singled out many Jewish and Zionist students, and contributed to an environment that tolerates antisemitism,” he wrote. “At a time when our country feels so divided and minorities are under increasing attack, Cleveland Hillel is committed to promoting a welcome, respectful and inclusive campus community for ALL students.”
This is a developing story.