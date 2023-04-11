The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will host a Czech Torah scroll reunion and celebration April 23, featuring scrolls under the care of Jewish entities throughout Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The scrolls are part of a cache of over 1,500 Czech Torah scrolls that survived the Holocaust, and were then cataloged, stored and eventually forgotten in a warehouse in Prague in 1942. By 1963, the scrolls were rediscovered and repaired by what would become the Memorial Scrolls Trustn in London. MST then sent the scrolls to their new homes around the world to carry on the history of Jewish communities throughout Czechoslovakia, now called the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The event is the brainchild of The Temple member Ed Magiste of LaGrange, with the help of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple member Susan Ringle, who is also MST volunteer for Ohio. The Temple is the custodian for three scrolls and Fairmount Temple one. Other organizations expected to participate include B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, Temple Israel Ner Tamid and Gross Schechter Day School.
“I thought it would be unique to commemorate the anniversary of the gathering of the scrolls in Prague, and to preserve the traditions and history here,” Magiste, who has been a member of The Temple for 20 years and is its learning center coordinator, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “(The scrolls) had to have known they weren’t coming back (to their original communities), and I wanted to explore what they might have been ‘thinking’ and ‘feeling.’ And then, having some of them together again, when they haven’t since 1963 – it makes me wonder. If Torah scrolls could talk, what would these tell us?”
As part of the event, Mark Cole of Cleveland State University will speak about the Holocaust and the impact it will have on future generations. Lois Roman, a member of MST, and Holocaust survivor Erika Gold will also be part of the presentation. Each scroll will be called to the bimah by its community name, along with a representative from its custodial organization. After the program, attendees can learn more about each scroll from display boards created by each custodial organization about the scroll’s history.
Ringel, who lives in Pepper Pike, told the CJN the event will be “solemn, yet very uplifting.”
Ringel has been a member of Fairmount Temple since childhood and was Confirmed there. After going away for college and living in Pittsburgh for a time, she moved back with her husband in 1994 and became an adult bat mitzvah in 2004. She serves as a Hebrew tutor and is the lay coordinator for the temple’s scroll.
“We’re looking at these scrolls who are now having a second, or even third life, their first being in Czech communities that don’t even really exist anymore,” she said. “They were gathered in 1942 to be cataloged, and they survived a couple of miracles.”
Ringel said about 14 congregations plan to bring their combined 16 scrolls, and entities continue to be contacted to get more in attendance.
“I see these scrolls as such an exciting thing for the Jewish future,” she said. “It’s like a reunion. They’re all essentially cousins, and they’re part of this bond between the scrolls and the congregations that watch over them.”
Magiste said, “We just hope learners will take this to heart. There are all of these Jewish communities that have vanished, and this is a way to give those communities their voice back.”