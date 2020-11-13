Ohio has had 282,528 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,700 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 8,071 from Nov. 12.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,117,591. The new daily percent positive cases 12.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 11.2%, according to data from Nov. 11.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 42 new deaths Nov. 13. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 21,856 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,164 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 298. There are currently 2,981 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 197,674 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 27,591 of the cases, 2,988 hospitalizations and 718 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.