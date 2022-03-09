During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the lights on Broadway were dark and traveling was at a minimum, Dani Apple flew from New York City to Los Angeles to be featured in Fox TV’s “I Can See Your Voice.”
A producer for the show spotted Apple in an Instagram recording and suggested she audition for a role on the show. She sent recordings and was interviewed virtually prior to the filming, which took place in March 2021.
“It was the hardest secret to keep for so long,” Apple told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9, the day after the program aired.
She was not allowed to share anything on social media regarding the show prior to it airing in the Pacific Time Zone.
“It was so surreal to be amongst people that … I looked up to my whole life,” she said of the filming experience.
She said she enjoyed what she called “the whole treatment” – her own dressing room, hair and makeup artist.
While some performers used recordings of other performers, Apple prerecorded her voice to take part in the lip sync challenge. She sang, “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles from the musical “Waitress.”
A contestant said she thought Apple was faking her lip sync performance and couldn’t actually sing.
But when Apple hit the high notes in “Never Enough,” from the musical, “The Greatest Showman,” jaws dropped among the judges.
Apple, 27, who grew up in Solon, became a bat mitzvah at Solon Chabad the same weekend she was starring as “Annie” in a Beachwood Community Theater production of the show by the same name.
“That is some confident walking, right there,” hostess Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said as Apple strode into the spotlight.
When the introduction was played, she said, “Oh gosh, guys this is a really hard song to sing.”
And after Apple’s performance, Bailon-Houghton said, “What a voice.”
As wild applause could be heard, host Ken Jeong said, “Waitress, incredible job. Tell us who you are.”
“My name is Dani Apple, and I am a waitress in New York City and I am trying to make it on Broadway.”
Today, in addition to waitressing in New York, she tutors students at Solon Chabad virtually, as well as teaching Hebrew school classes at five New York synagogues.
And on March 10, she opened in “The Baker’s Wife” Off-Broadway, where she is the understudy to the lead and has an ensemble role in the musical with songs by Stephen Schwartz, who also helped the cast rehearse the show.
Apple attended Stagedoor Manor in the Catskills in New York in the summers of her teenage years and graduated from Boston Conservatory, then headed to New York City. There she has performed in Yiddish theater as well as English language theater. She said she learned Yiddish to play a witch in “The Sorceress” by Avrom Goldfaden.
Her mother, Stefani Apple, of Solon, told the CJN that Dani has been belting out songs since she was 2 years old.
Her first role in a musical was as Gretel in the Cain Park production of “The Sound of Music” when she was 5.
The best part, Dani said, of going to Los Angeles, was being able to perform after a year of closed theaters.
“When the pandemic hit, my whole life just completely stopped. It was absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “Just being in a rehearsal again and working on a song again, getting to perform again for the first time. … It just felt so amazing.”