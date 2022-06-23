The Jewish Federation of Cleveland named Daniel N. Zelman as board chair for the 2022 to 2025 term, according to a news release. The board of trustees held a meeting June 21 in which they elected Zelman and a new slate of Federation officers.
Zelman, 65, is the CEO of Paro Services Corp., which owns businesses in the chemical manufacturing and janitorial services industries.
“Dan Zelman is a proven community leader who has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our diverse community,” Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have him steward our talented and committed Board at this time.”
For many years, Zelman has been actively involved in Cleveland’s Jewish community and with the Federation. Since 2013, he as served as an officer of the Federation’s board of trustees. The Moreland Hills resident has held various leadership positions on the board, including serving as the general campaign chair from 2015 to 2016, the release stated.
Zelman, who with his wife Ellen, is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, recently completed a three-year term as chair of the Jewish Family Service Association board of trustees and continues to serve on several committees. He also serves on the board of Jewish Federations of North America, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Menorah Park.
Zelman is also a board and committee member at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recently concluded serving on the board of University Hospitals - Ahuja Medical Center.
“Jewish Cleveland is a special community for many reasons – perhaps none bigger than the genuine concern our community members have for one another and Jews everywhere,” Zelman said in the release. “We were reminded how special our local Jewish community is by how it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with will and determination. I am truly humbled to serve this wonderful community in this capacity and look forward to working even more closely with the Board, Erika and Federation professionals.”
Zelman succeeds J. David Heller, who has served as board chair since April 30, 2019, and joins a new slate of officers, including vice chairs Peter Meisel, Bradley A. Sherman, Erica G. Starrfield, Jeffrey J. Wild and Dara G. Yanowitz. Jeffrey Weiss will serve as treasurer and Amir Jaffa will serve as associate treasurer.
Zelman was named to the inaugural class of Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers in 2015.