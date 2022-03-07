Danielle Shoykhet was ceremonially sworn into Beachwood City Council March 7.
She will to fill the vacancy created when Justin Berns was elected mayor in the Nov. 2 election, defeating Mayor Martin S. Horwitz. Shoykhet will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
“Our council worked very hard to make a unified choice and she is it,” city council president Alec Isaacson said just before swearing her in. “We all welcome her to Beachwood City Council and we all look forward to working very hard together to further strengthen our city. Danielle has lived in Beachwood since 2010. And she brings strong business experience to us as a senior merchant services manager with American Express.”
Shoykhet, 40, said that she would run for the position when her term expires if appointed to city council.
She thanked all of those who supported her and thanked members of council and Mayor Justin Berns for “this incredible opportunity.”
“I’m ready to contribute,” she said, adding she is interested in attracting and retaining businesses, “making Beachwood the safest community possible, maximizing citizen participation, and making our community an even more inclusive one.”
Shoykhet earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds an American Express & Harvard Certificate in Leadership Excellence, according to her LinkedIn profile.