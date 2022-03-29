William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, came back from his mission to Poland and Israel with two big takeaways.
“One, is that the Jewish community and Jewish and Israeli NGOs and the Israeli government are very much punching above their weight,” Daroff told the Cleveland Jewish News March 25. “The second big point … was just how the Polish people and the Polish government were bending over backwards to be of service to the refugees.”
Daroff flew to Warsaw March 15 and returned to the United States March 22 from Israel. He grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland for undergraduate, graduate school and law school
He said Poles have offered hospitality to refugees, and are volunteering to help refugees at the border.
Historically, relations between Poles and Ukrainians have been acrimonious, so the pains the Polish government is taking in resettling Ukrainian refugees and helping them to other points is noteworthy, Daroff said.
“The moment that a refugee registers with the Polish government, they’re given a national identity number – the equivalent of our social security number – and receive a package of benefits from the Polish government, as well as benefits that the Poles received,” he said. “So for instance, in an effort to increase the birth rate, every Polish parent receives 500 zlotys, about $125 per child, per month. And the minute that these refugees signed up as refugees, they also started to receive that sort of benefit.”
He said there are Ukrainian flags flying all over Poland in solidarity, and workers like bellhops, servers and taxi drivers are all trying to be helpful.
Daroff flew from Warsaw to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with 88 refugees hoping to make aliyah to Israel on a flight chartered by the Jewish Agency for Israel. Among the passengers were 15 dogs, he said.
By March 25, Israel had taken in 16,000 Ukrainians, 10,000 of them not Jewish.
Among the refugees Daroff spoke with as they crossed the border into Poland, one woman cried and told Daroff “she doesn’t know if she’ll ever see her husband again.” A second, he said, teared up as she told him she was proud of her husband for staying behind “to defend her homeland.”
Men ages 18 to 60 are forbidden from leaving Ukraine to be drafted, so most of the refugees are women and children, or older couples.
Still, another refugee told him of her children’s new life in Poland, “At least they can sleep without the gunfire and the bombs.”
Daroff said, describing Medyka on the border of Poland and Ukraine, watching the fleeing refugees. “It was very difficult not to think about our people in the (1930s) and 40s, trying to make their way through.”
The JCC of Krakow is housing 300 Jewish refugee families, said Daroff, who interviewed its director Jonathan Orenstein while there.
Daroff praised President Joe Biden for allowing 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to resettle in the United States, a policy shift announced March 24.
“Having just returned from the border, I can attest (that) this new channel for refugee resettlement will be a very welcome option for them, as they consider their path out of harm’s way,” Daroff said. “I only wish all refugees safe passage and a warm welcome. As we strive for a peaceful resolution to this deadly conflict, I think was the right thing to do, that the administration has ended up in the right place.”
Daroff, who also met with both Polish and Israeli leaders, said he hoped for a resolution to the conflict, which has been ongoing for more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine.
“I’m hopeful that the conflict will end soon, the refugees will find peace, and that we, as a Jewish community and the State of Israel, will redouble our efforts to ensure comfort of the refugees – as well as to work, as Prime Minister (Naftali) Bennett has been doing, to mediate the dispute to try to find a peaceful resolution to it,” he said.