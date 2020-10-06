Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed concern over a shift in the trend of hospital admissions for COVID-19 across the state.
Hospital admissions for COVID-19 had been declining for weeks since Ohio experienced a peak in cases in mid-July. However, data now shows that it is beginning to trend upward.
While hospitalization is a lagging indicator, it seems like the trend changed directions a few weeks ago, DeWine said.
As the average age of COVID cases has gone up, so has the average age of hospitalizations. In July, about 50% of Ohioans 60 years and older accounted for hospital admissions. In recent weeks, that percent has since increased to 70%.
DeWine also pointed to a shift in the trend by county and region in Ohio. From the beginning of the pandemic until about July, he said more than half of the hospitalizations were coming from large, urban communities. Now, there are more hospitalizations coming from rural areas.
On a similar front, DeWine said the state is seeing the healthcare burden shift more toward the western side of the state with the three western regions seeing a greater percentage of admissions.
While the healthcare burden is shifting, DeWine ensured that all regions in the state have adequate capacity remaining in the hospitals.
DeWine responded to President Donald Trump’s message to not let the virus dominate Americans.
“We should not let the virus dominate our life and that certainly is true,” DeWine said adding that while people should not be afraid of the virus, they should be realistic and practical about it.
During an Oct. 6 press briefing, DeWine shared lessons he learned from Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19.
“Even the leader of our great country can get the virus,” he said. “It can happen to anyone. No one is immune.“
While testing can be important, DeWine said even frequent testing cannot substitute for wearing a mask and social distancing.
He again asked Ohioans to show respect to each other by wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings of people and keeping at six feet away from others.
“All of these things are in our control,” he said.
School administrators have expressed concerns over the number of students meeting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact and being put into quarantine.
If a student comes into contact with another student who tests positive for COVID-19, they could be put into quarantine even if they are not exposed for a long period of time.
DeWine announced the beginning of a study to look at the guidance on student quarantine and to come up with new recommendations to avoid unnecessary quarantines.
The results of the study will not necessarily make a decision on student quarantine, DeWine said, but that the study will provide the state with more information.
Ohio has had 161,299 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,947 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 6.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,335 from Oct. 5.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,418,656. The new daily percent positive cases 2.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.2%, according to data from Oct. 4.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 16 new deaths Oct. 6. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 15,972 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,367 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 138,807 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,035 of the cases, 2,620 hospitalizations and 665 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.