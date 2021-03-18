Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled the special election for Ohio’s 11th congressional district following the resignation of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge.
Due to Fudge's resignation, the governor is obligated to set a date for an election date for her replacement. The primary for the special election will be held Aug. 3 and the general election will be Nov. 2.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the Nov. 2 election is the regular general election, but those living in the 11th district will also have the special election.
DeWine made the announcement during a March 18 press conference on the state's COVID-19 response.
The 11th congressional district stretches from Cleveland to Akron.