Daughters’ deaths bring together Israeli, Palestinian

Israeli Rami Elhanan and Palestinian Bassam Aramin should be enemies, depending on who you ask. They are both on opposite ends of the Israeli-Palestinan conflict that has plagued the Middle East for decades.
But rather than being foes, Elhanan and Aramin seek to bring peace. The two men, who are former co-directors of The Parents Circle, an Israeli-Palestinian organization of bereaved families, both lost daughters to the conflict.
Elhanan is a seventh-generation Jerusalemite. In a virtual program, “Unlikely Friends: A Conversation with Bereaved Palestinian and Israeli Fathers,” presented by Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning program Nov. 14, Elhanan said his story began as a soldier at a very young age 47 years ago, fighting in the Yom Kippur War.. He said he left the war as a very “angry, bitter and disappointed young man” with one determination: to detach himself from any kind of political or social involvement.
“I’m a Jew, I’m an Israeli, and before anything else, I am a human being,” Elhanan said.
Elhanan said he and his family were living in “a bubble, completely detached from the outside world.” But on Sept. 24, 1997, this bubble was blown away by two Palestinian suicide bombers who blew themselves up in Ben Yehuda Street in the center of Jerusalem. They killed five people that day, including Elhanan’s 14-year-old daughter, Smadar.
“You need to stand up and make a decision,” Elhanan said. “What are you going to do now with this new unbearable burden on your shoulders? What are you going to do with this anger?”
Elhanan said there are only two options to choose from: getting angry or trying to understand what happened and why.
“What could cause someone to be that angry, mad, desperate and hopeless that he’s willing to blow himself up and kill a 14-year-old little girl?” Elhanan asked.
Aramin was sent to an Israeli prison when he was 17 years old for his role in the Palestinian resistance. Aramin spent seven years in prison and he came out of prison, he started an organization called Combatants for Peace. He has refused to pick up arms and is a strong supporter of nonviolence.
On Jan. 16, 2007, Aramin suffered a similar experience within his family as Elhanan did, when an Israeli border police shot and killed his 10-year-old daughter, Abir.
“Between Abir and Smadar, it’s 10 years,” Aramin said. “But it’s the same killer that took the lives of our daughters. It’s the occupation. It’s the hatred. It’s the victimhood mentality on both sides. From the beginning, I said I wish Abir would be the last victim between the Israelis and the Palestinians. I don’t want to take revenge, because it’s not the answer, and because I am not going to be a killer.”
Elhanan said he thought he would be able to return to his normal life, but he said nothing was normal anymore. But about a year after his daughter’s death, he met a man named Yitzchak Frankenthal, who told him about The Parents Circle, which is an organization that he created for people who lost loved ones and still search for peace. When Elhanan attended his first meeting, he saw Israelis descend from buses. After those families came in, he then saw something else which he described as “completely new to me.” Bereaved Palestinian families came down from the buses, walked toward him, shook his hand and hugged him.
“And until today, I’m ashamed to admit it was the first time ever in my life I’ve met Palestinians as human beings,” Elhanan said. “Not as workers on the streets, not as terrorists, not as bad people, but as human beings who carry the same burden that I carry, who suffer exactly like I suffer.”
Now, both Elhanan and Aramin go around the country to different high schools to talk to Israeli and Palestinian students alike to tell them that their blood is exactly the same color, their pain is exactly the same pain, and their tears are just as bitter.
“And if we – who have every reason on Earth to want to kill each other – can call each other brothers, anyone can and anyone should,” Elhanan said.
Aramin said the Parents Circle wants to prove that we can be partners only.
“We don’t need to love each other,” Aramin said. “We can survive without hating each other. But we need to respect each other. Our right to exist is human rights. You can enjoy hating me forever, but we prove that we are human beings. We can be partners, friends, brothers, and family.”
Aramin and Elhanan’s story is immortalized in the book “Apeirogen,” written by Colum McCann and published in February 2020. The book became an immediate New York Times bestseller, has won several major international awards and has been picked up by Steven Spielberg’s production company to be made into a movie by Spielberg.
